OBITUARY: Jeffrey Robert Sims

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Jeffrey Robert Sims embarked upon the next great adventure that is eternal life while held close in the warm embrace of his beloved wife and children.

Born on March 14, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents Douglas and Mary Lou Sims, Jeff was able to call many different cities and countries home as a result of his military upbringing. Still, he never lost touch with his Alabama roots, as evidenced by the tattered University of Alabama hat that he continued to wear with pride through all his years.

After graduating high school at the height of the Vietnam War, Jeff followed familial tradition by enlisting in the Army. His intelligence and leadership capabilities awarded him a place at Westpoint Military Academy on the very eve of his departure to the front lines.

His pursuit of academic excellence continued at the University of Alabama, and culminating in the recognition of a PhD rewarded by Michigan State University. It was there that Jeff found his soul mate, his best friend, the love of his life, Jennie, as a student in his Statistics class. They were wed on June 11, 1977, and their marriage provided a shining example of the magic that only true love can bring to life.

Although he made his career as an Executive in Logistics and Distribution, Jeff’s greatest

passion was the personal and professional development of men and women. He was generous with his wisdom on every subject, from the mundane to the profound, and the line of people who saw him as their greatest mentor and friend is truly endless. He was unfailingly kind and compassionate, with a tremendous ability to recognize and honor the beauty within every single person he met. To meet and know Jeff was to feel special, important, and unique.

Jeff found joy and humor in every facet of life. He had a fantastic wit and he was always

smiling. He spent his final years relishing his retirement in Franklin, Tennessee, and enjoyed frequent walks at the park with his wife and their dog, picking up any trash he found on the ground along the way. He celebrated the beauty in the every day. In short, he made this world a happier, more loving, more beautiful place.

Jeff found his greatest joy in his love and devotion for his family. He doted upon his wife,

provided friendship and counsel to his children, and he never passed up an opportunity to play with and delight in his two grandsons, Ethan and Hayden.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Sims and Mary Lou (Newman), his brother

Ron Sims, and his pets Charlie, Max, Cleo, Ellie, Sam, and Scooter. He is survived by his wife, Jennie (Hurst), his children Jacob Sims and his wife Katie (Hausauer), and Jessie and her husband Brandon Jaehne, his grandchildren Ethan and Hayden Sims, and his brother, Ben Sims and his wife Anne, and lastly his dog, his buddy, Wicket.

There will not be a memorial service for Jeff. Instead, Jeff asked that we celebrate his life by throwing a party. When it is safe to do so, we will gather and remember him with joy by eating good food, listening to great music and holding up our glasses in celebration, just as he would have were he with us.

In lieu of flowers, Jeff would ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity and to make an effort to do something nice for someone each day, without being caught.