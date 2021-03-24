OBITUARY: Jeffrey Paul Woodford

By
Williamson Source
-
Jeffrey Paul Woodford

Jeffrey Paul Woodford, age 53 of Franklin, TN passed away March 22, 2021.

Jeff was a longtime resident and member of Rolling Hills Community Church. Owner of J.P. Woodford and Company. He received his Bachelors Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan.

Survived by: wife, Misty Woodford; son, Sam Woodford; daughter, Lexi Kate Woodford; parents, Paul and Betty Woodford; sister, Pam (Mike) Caron; father in law, Tim (Emily) Sanders; step father in law, William Baker; sister in law, Meghan Rubio; nieces, Morgan (Dustin) Mynatt, Mallory Neal, Julianne Bea and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Rolling Hills Community Church, Jeff Simmons officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday at Rolling Hills Community Church. Interment in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Steve Corbin, Ray Steely, Frank Sullivan, J.B. Cox, Jeff Morris, Ben Breeding, Rob Campbell, Rhea Hughes, Chuck Head and Randy Banks. Honorary pallbearers will be J.P. Woodford Employees and Contractors.

Memorials may be made to Samuel and/or Alexis Woodford, c/o First Horizon Bank, Attn: Eric, Pam or Sara, 1214 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

