OBITUARY: Jeffrey Michael Rogers

Jeffrey Michael Rogers, age 51, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on December 21, 2021. He battled against Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, after his diagnosis in 2004.

Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Frank W. Rogers IV “Tosh” who also passed away of MMD complicated by Gulf War Syndrome.

Jeff is survived by his only child, son, Logan C. Rogers, his parents Frank and Margaret Rogers, sister, Robin Rogers, and nephew, Samuel Jesse Hartland, all of Franklin, Tennessee. He is also survived by his extended family of Aunts, Uncles and cousins, all residents of Georgia.

Jeff was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 21, 1970, spent a few years of his youth in Owensboro, Kentucky; however, his formative years were spent in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Evangelical Christian School in 1988 and attended Memphis State, where he played collegiate soccer. He graduated from Middle Tennesse State University with a Business degree after moving to Franklin.

Jeff enjoyed a variety of sports. He especially enjoyed soccer, Tae Kwon Do and fishing. He was active in the Williamson County Soccer Association, for several years, as he coached, played and refereed. He was a 4th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, but thoroughly enjoyed instructing his Tiger Cubs as they called him “MISTER Rogers”, or as Jesse, his nephew, called him “MisterUncleJeff”. He was a loyal Titans fan from Day 1 and never lost hope of the team winning the big game.

Of all the activities he loved and enjoyed, his number 1 love was his son, Logan. They had a unique relationship which included a love of soccer, TKD, fishing and Trivia Nights at a local restaurant. Both were very competitive with these activities and enjoyed exchanging “trash talk” when competing with each other. Jeff had a very quick wit, and a ready laugh or joke for others, especially his coworkers at Stroud’s Barbecue. He will be missed by all he knew and loved.

A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to [email protected] or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com