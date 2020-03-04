Jeffrey Duane Frey, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away March 1, 2020 after a strong courageous battle with cancer.

He worked for over 25 years as an elevator technician. Jeff owned his own landscaping and mowing business. His health never took away his funny disposition and positive outlook on life. His kind spirit and smile will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by parents, James Stephen, Sr. and Anne White Frey and brother, Larry Frey. Survived by: wife, Tammy Gilley Frey; brothers, John (Kay) Frey and Steve (Ann) Frey; sister, Kathy (Kelley) Ryan; step daughter, Brittney (David) Campbell; father in law and mother in law, Gene and Margarette Gilley; brother in law, Mike (Julie) Gilley; step grandchildren, Aiden and Skylar Campbell; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Crockett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Jeff Frey Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 5-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com