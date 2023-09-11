OBITUARY: Jeffrey Brian DeGalliford

Jeffrey Brian DeGalliford, age 56 of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on September 4, 2023, after an extended illness.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Eric.

Survived by his parents, Kenneth and Faye DeGalliford; brothers, Michael and David; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his hospice nurses, Shawna and Casey, for their loving care for Brian.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

