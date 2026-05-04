Jeffrey Allin Fadler, 65, of Franklin, TN went home on April 29, 2026 after a three-year battle with dementia. Jeff was born on July 11, 1960 in Independence, MO. He moved a lot as a child which created lifelong friends. Before he graduated from Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, he was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Soon after graduating from college, he married the love of his life Lynda Crenshaw on June 19, 1982. He worked for Hunt Oil and Michael Young Developer in Dallas, TX. He began a five-year career with Humana in 1984 in Louisville, KY, culminating in 1989 as assistant finance director at Humana Hospital in Kissimmee, FL where four of his children were born. In 1989, he became a founding sales member of the Potomac Group (later Medifax) out of Nashville, TN where he would remain for 15 years – ending as the National Sales Director. In 2005, he began working with business partner Derrick Roberts for NHI Billing later selling it to Centauri and beginning a new company called Cerco. He retired in December 2021.

Jeff had a love of traveling especially to Hilton Head Island, sports (specifically cheering for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, Nashville Predators, New York Yankees, and Tennessee Titans), all things chocolate, running marathons, playing golf, and being with his wife and children.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Allin Fadler; and in-laws, Bob and Barbara Crenshaw, who loved him dearly. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Lynda Fadler (nee Crenshaw) whom he met in college; six children: Katey Fadler, Amy Fadler, Matthew Fadler (Eirik Mo Wroldsen), Courtney Fadler Dant (Michael), Sam Fadler (Katie “Doc”), Kristina Fadler Mansfield; two grandchildren, Sam and James Dant; his mother, Lewanna Fadler; sister, Janell Fadler; sister-in-law Betty Crenshaw.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contribution be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Nashville (1801 West End Avenue Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37203) or Franklin First United Methodist Church (120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069). Service will be held Saturday, May 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin First United Methodist Church with visitation prior 12-2pm with Reverend Bryan Brooks officiating.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.