OBITUARY: Jeffery ‘Jeff’ Jerome Womack

Jeffery “Jeff” Jerome Womack, age 64, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Jeff was born and raised in Greensboro, NC. He was raised in Saint Paul Holiness Church and was baptized into Christ at a young age. He and his siblings were a part of the youth choir called the Saint Paul Travelettes.

Jeff graduated from James B. Dudley High School. At 18, he entered the United States Army and served eight years. His final rank in the military was as a Sargent. In 1983, Jeff married his wife, and they had two daughters over the years.

He then, later on, was blessed with three grandchildren. He took pride in caring for his family and ensuring they felt loved. He had a long career as a truck driver, hauling cars for the last 33 years. He took pride in this profession, allowing him to travel to many places in the US and meet many people.

Jeff was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help in any way that he could. Whether you needed a listening ear, sound advice, a joke to make you laugh, or just a smile- he was always able to know how to help fix any situation.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Cobb, and sister, Theresa Womack.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Womack of Franklin, TN; father, Harold Womack of Greensboro, NC; step-father, Clayton (Sheila) Sandifer of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Sabrina (Derrick) Fleming of Columbia, TN and Jasmine Womack of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jeremiah Fleming, Jayla Fleming and Grayson Womack; brothers, Ralph (Petro) Womack of Atlanta, GA, Charles (Doretta) Womack of Durham, NC, David Womack of Greensboro, NC and Victor Womack of Greensboro, NC; sister, Carolyn Womack of Greensboro, NC; mother-in-law, Gertrude Pasley of Franklin, TN; beloved dog, Blue, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be 3:00 PM Saturday, June 3, 2023, with visitation two hours before the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Lelia M. Womack of Greensboro, NC will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

