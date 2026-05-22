Jeffery Allen Bishop, age 69 of Franklin, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 at his residence.

Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

A native of Charlotte, Michigan, he was the son of the late Gerald D. Bishop and the late Doris J. (Mason) Bishop. Jeffery was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Franklin Community Center.

Jeffery is survived by his wife, Linda Bishop; children, Jeremy Bishop (Shannon) and Jennifer Bishop; grandchildren, Emma and Mia Bishop; and siblings, Gary Bishop and Laura McClain.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin Community Center in memory of Jeffery.

Visitation will be held at Crafton Funeral Home on Saturday, May 28, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

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This obituary was published by Crafton Funeral Home.