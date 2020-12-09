OBITUARY: Jefferson Lee North

Jefferson Lee North, age 62 of the Leipers Fork community passed away December 7, 2020. He was born in Little Rock, AR to the late Earl & Kathryn North.

Jeff had a long and successful career in the telecommunications industry. Over the years, he worked on numerous cutting-edge technologies and was always willing to share his knowledge and mentor younger technicians. He attended Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Leipers Fork, a church and community that he dearly loved. Ever ready to help, Jeff never turned down the chance to work on projects at his beautiful home and for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Paula Ervin North of the Leipers Fork community; son, Lee (Amanda) North of West Memphis, AR; daughter, Kathryn Nicole North (Akshay Damarla) of Austin, TX; brothers, Joel (Beverly) North of Springville, AR, Larry (Jackie) North of Texarkana, AR, Keath (Joyce) North of Lolita, CA and Mark (Diane) North of Lolita, CA; sister, Susan North (PerryWindle) of New Blaine, AR; he was “Pop Pops” to two granddaughters, Alayna North and Ameya Damarla.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation (P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate) and Zion Cemetery Association (4851 Jim Carver Road, Obion, TN 38240).