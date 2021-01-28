OBITUARY: Jefferson Holt “JB” Johnson

Jefferson Holt “JB” Johnson age 80 of Leiper’s Fork, TN passed away January 25, 2021.

Jeff retired from Telansco, but never truly gave up landscaping. He loved the outdoors and making it look trimmed and beautiful. Jeff loved to coon hunt, play golf and was an avid fisherman. He was his grandkids biggest fan in sports or anything they did. Jeff also loved his church family at Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

He was a loving husband, father, and friend of many. JB is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Ruby Louise Holt Johnson and sister, Ruth Hardin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Tiny Lou McCandless Johnson; daughters, Amanda Cartwright and Ruby (Carey) Cox of Fairview; grandchildren, Carrie (Patrick) Olson of Bon Aqua, Christie (Charlie Oliphant) Cartwright, Holly Cox and Brody Cox of Fairview; sister, Essie B. Williams and brother, Bennie Johnson, Jr of Franklin.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Bending Chestnut Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service, Bro. Jay Logan officiating. Interment to follow at the Holt Family Cemetery. Bubba Cartwright, Carey Cox, Brody Cox, Patrick Olson, Charlie Oliphant, Chris Reynolds, and Allen Reynolds will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com