OBITUARY: Jeanne Tarrant Eden

Jeanne Tarrant Eden, age 89 of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Brevard, NC.

She was born in New York, NY to the late John Garland Tarrant and Julia Mentz Tarrant. Jeanne was a Christian woman who was a long-time member of the St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Brevard, NC. She graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA with a Bachelor of Art and was a talented oil painter throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Eden. She leaves behind her two sons, Brion (Pauline) Connolly and Evan Raymond Connolly; grandchildren, Christina (Josh) Decker, Sean (Dannielle) Connolly, Jessica Connolly, and Ryan (Emily) Dailey; great grandchildren, Jax & Norma Connolly, and Rebecca Dailey.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc at www.thearc.org SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com