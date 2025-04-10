OBITUARY: Jeanne Skinner Ascolese

Jeanne Skinner Ascolese, 84, of Panama City Beach, FL, peacefully passed away on March 26, 2025, surrounded by her three children. Jeanne was born March 27, 1940, in Louisville, KY. Jeanne and her family eventually moved to Cookeville, TN, where she attended Tennessee Tech University.

She was a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines (Miami, FL) and worked for Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity’s international headquarters (Nashville, TN) as Office Manager. After 20 years and at the age of 80, she retired from Resort Quest Sales (Panama City Beach, FL), formerly part of Wyndham.

A devoted mother of three, she enjoyed being around her family, having a nice glass of red wine with a close friend and planting flowers in the Springtime. Jeanne was an extraordinary mom, woman and friend.

Jeanne was predeceased by husband Jerry J. Ascolese, parents John T. Skinner and Hatha Skinner of Cookeville, TN and sister Peg (Margaret Skinner) Dennison. Survived by sister Jane Krick of Kennett Square, PA; children Lisa Quillen Despres and husband Paul of Panama City Beach, FL; Malcolm P. Quillen III of Chapel Hill, TN; Maggi J. Quillen of Brentwood, TN; grandsons Blake D. Quillen of Chapel Hill, TN; and Jacob Shell and wife Erin of Nashville, TN.

Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at Williamson Memorial, Franklin, TN on Friday April 25, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm. Private graveside service will be held April 26, 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.