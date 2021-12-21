OBITUARY: Jeanne Marie Eckert

Jeanne Marie Eckert, age 77 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away December 17, 2021. She was born in Paw Paw, MI to the late John & Evelyn Balzer.

Jeanne’s parents were missionaries in Nigeria where she spent much of her childhood. Upon returning from Africa, she grew up in Bangor, Michigan, where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. Jeanne graduated from West Suburban Nursing School in Oak Park, Illinois and Wheaton College with a B.S. in nursing. She worked as a public health nurse before marrying her husband James Eckert in 1969. After marrying, she continued to work as a nurse in labor and delivery, served as a school nurse, taught pregnancy education in the public schools, was the director of a crisis pregnancy center, and was a public health nurse for a county health department. In 2002, she suffered a stroke, but despite the physical challenges presented post-stroke, she spent her last 20 years of life focusing on serving her church, neighborhood, and family through prayer, food, and hospitality.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James “Jim” Eckert of Thompsons Station, TN; sons, Jeff (Kim) Eckert of Apison, TN, Jon (Carolyn) Eckert of Woodway, TX and Joel (Tracy) Eckert of Nashville, TN; brother, David Balzer of Cambridge, MN; sister, Ruth (Roger) Tuinstra of Bangor, MI; grandchildren, Tommy, Brennan, Lily & Oliver Eckert, Ben, Sarah & Grace Eckert, and Anna & Isaiah Eckert. On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a visitation will take place at 11:00 AM, followed by a 1:00 PM Celebration of Life service, both of which will be at Fellowship Bible Church, 1210 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027. A private burial will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jeanne Eckert Memorial Gift Fund at Wheaton College at ‌‌‌‌https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1156/MRD18/interior.aspx?‌sid=1156&gid=1&pgid=2631&cid=5716&dids=206&bledit=1. Donations by check may be made to Wheaton College and sent to: Advancement Services, 501 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187. Please kindly note in the memo line that the gift is in memory of Jeanne Eckert.