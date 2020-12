OBITUARY: Jeanine Mauldin

Helen Jeanine Mauldin, age 83 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Palatka, FL passed away December 6, 2020.

Born in Lake Mary, FL to the late Charles T. Sr. & Helen Dunn Whitaker. She retired from Security Feed & Seed/ConAgra where she was a bookkeeper. Jeanine was a longtime resident of Palatka, FL. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Palatka, FL.

Jeanine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mauldin, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Robert “Bobby” G. (Karen) Mauldin, Jr. of Palatka, FL and Randy (Laurie) Mauldin of Franklin, TN; brothers, Charles T. (Margie) Whitaker, Jr. of Interlachen, FL and Albert “Burt” Whitaker of Miami, FL; sister, Nancy W. Hill of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Robert G. III (Sierra) Mauldin, Tara J. (Derek) Keith, Karli (Wesley) Yeager and Ross (Emily) Mauldin; great-grandchildren, Landon, Laycie, Jessica and Margot.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Palatka, FL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.