OBITUARY: Jeanie Mai Beard Newcome

Jeanie Mai Beard Newcome, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away December 18, 2023.

Jeanie was a native of the Burwood Community and graduate of Hillsboro High School in Williamson County, TN. She was currently working for Franklin Transit where she had been employed for eighteen years.

Preceded in death by husband, Ronnie Thomas Newcome; son, Burl Thomas Newcome; parents, James Edward and Margaret Johnson Beard.

Survived by: sons, Eric Newcome and Jared (Elizabeth) Warren; daughter-in-law, Donna Newcome; brother, James (Cynthia) Beard; sister, Sue Connor; grandchildren, Kelly Newcome, Sarah Marlin, Dennis Marlin, Zach Marlin, Lelia Marlin, Justin Newcome, Brittany Spicer, Tara Feathers and Maddie Lawrence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be retired and present employees of Franklin Transit. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday and two hours prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

