OBITUARY: Jeanette Elder Crosswhite

Jeanette Elder Crosswhite, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Jeanette was born in Halifax County, Virginia to Miles and Elise Elder.

She graduated from Halifax County High School and from Longwood University. After graduation from Longwood, Jeanette combined her love of music and her love of teaching into many happy years of teaching music at Milligan University.

She later pursued and received a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and worked for many years as the Director of Arts Education and Consultant, Foreign Languages, for the State of TN Dept of Education.

Upon retirement, you could usually find her in one of a few places: Williamson County Medical Center, where she was a dedicated member of the Volunteer Auxiliary; First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, where she was an active member for many years; or spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Kenneth Elder.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dean Crosswhite; sister Barbara Elder; sisters-in-law Carole van der Vlugt and Karen Elder; nephews Chris (Judy) Elder; Mark (Erika) van der Vlugt; nieces Morgan (Payson) Burnett and Audra (Bill) Pinson, Sandy (Rick) Simerly, Debbie (Bob) Graf; step-nephew Jason (Ashley) Binns; step-niece Kimberly (Sean) Coogan and many other great nieces and nephews.

The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to a charity of their choice.

