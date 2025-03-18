OBITUARY: Jeanetta Russell Tomlin

Jeanetta Ethelene Russell Tomlin, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 17, 2025, at her residence. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Archie Charles Russell, Sr. and the late Laura Agnes Harris Russell.

She was a 1963 graduate of Hillsboro High School. She spent her career as a nurse, retiring after more than 30 years of service. The oldest of 9 children, her entire life was dedicated to taking care of people: beginning with her 8 siblings and extending to a husband, 3 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and thousands of hospital and nursing home patients through the years.

She was an excellent cook and homemaker. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and tending to flowers and took pride in her yard and flower beds. She was a member of North View Church of Christ in Columbia, Tn.

On December 20, 1963, she married Johnny Franklin Tomlin, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing on March 28, 2024. Together they had 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Daryl Franklin Tomlin; brothers, Archie, Jr., Houston, Clayton, Kirby, and Jerry Russell; brothers-in-law, Larry Tomlin and Jim Kilgore; sister-in-law, Linda Tomlin; 2 nieces.

She is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Latanya (Phillip) Howell; son: Jason Russell Tomlin, Sr.; daughter-in-law: Cindy Hardison Tomlin; 10 grandchildren: Andrew, Benjamin, Toby, Ryan, Jayde, J.R., and Juliana Tomlin; Kayla (Josh Ketchum), Reese (Jessy), and Joshua Howell; 3 great-grandchildren: Johnathan Basford, Dawson Potts, and Kaystin Ketchum, and one on the way, Adalynn Ketchum; sisters, Beth (Jim) Richardson and Jan Kilgore; brother, John (Brenda) Russell; sisters-in-law, Sue Gordon Russell, Shirley Owens Russell, Rachel Baker Russell, and Blanche Patton Russell; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later.