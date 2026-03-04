Jeanee Wood Baird passed away on February 26, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her father, B.K. Wood of Nashville, TN; her mother, Sue Hudson Wood of Nashville, TN; and her mother-in-law, Elese Addean Baird of Franklin, TN.

Jeanee is survived by her loving husband, David W. Baird of Franklin, TN; her sons, Taylor Hall and Nathan Hall, both of Franklin, TN; her sister, Lisha Orman of Brentwood, TN; her nephew, Josh Orman of Brentwood, TN; her father-in-law, Albert Walker Baird of Franklin, TN; her sister-in-law, Diane (David) Benson of Brentwood, TN; her niece, Tyler (Daniel) Krikorian of Brentwood, TN; and her niece, Bailey Benson of Nashville, TN.

Jeanee was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and studied at George Peabody College for Teachers and Vanderbilt University. She retired from AIG, where she worked as a Case Manager.

An ordained minister, Jeanee attended Cornerstone Church in Spring Hill, TN. She shared her unwavering faith and love for Jesus Christ with all those around her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cornerstonechurchtn.com or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Hunterwood, 2128 Key Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027, with Pastor Dominic Avello, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at Hunterwood.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, Nashville, TN (615) 857-9955.

This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services – Nashville.

