OBITUARY: Jeana Rae Bean

Jeana Rae Bean, age 55, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Jeana was a caregiver for many years. She loved life and was loved by so many.

Preceded in death by parents, James “Jim” and Faye Parker Bean; sisters, Tammy Bean Whitley and Vickie Bean Tomlin.

Survived by: daughter, Allyson White; grandchildren, Tristan and Kameron Sullivan; longtime companion, James Crafton; brother, Jay Bean; nieces and nephews, Gene Tomlin, Benji Tomlin, Ledon Lange, Leslie Whitley, Jr., Dalton Bean, Austin Bean and Jordan Bean and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Information will be shared as soon as the service is scheduled.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

