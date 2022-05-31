OBITUARY: Jeana Marie (Garrett) Wiley

Mrs. Jeana Marie (Garrett) Wiley of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, she was 58 years old.

She was born August 26, 1963, in Sandwich, IL to parents Ronald and Shirley Garrett.

To know Jeana was to know her big heart and fierce love of her family. She was deeply loyal and protective of those closest to her and always made sure that those near her knew how much she cared. She had a passion for rescuing animals, reading, gardening, her daughter’s music, and spending time with her family at their lake home. She will be dearly missed and cherished always.

Jeana is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Wiley of 36 years; her daughters, Shawna Wiley of Kihei, HI, Alyssa (Marcus) Barrett of Shelbyville, TN, and Reni Wiley of Franklin, TN; two grandsons Silas and Adam; one sister Rhonda (Randy) Place; two nieces, Ashley Place and Samantha Place; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Garrett, mother, Shirley Garrett, and sister, Yvonne Garrett.

In honor of Jeana’s wishes, there will be no service, just a private ceremony amongst immediate family at her family lake home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

