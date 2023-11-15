OBITUARY: Jean Yvonne ‘Sissy’ Motley

Jean Yvonne “Sissy” Motley, age 64 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Gene & Emogene Gregory.

Sissy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed the outdoors, athletics, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, contagious laughter, and love for her family and friends.

Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Greg Motley.

She is survived by her son, Kyle (Atzimba) Motley of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Katie (Alex) Dilley of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Christian Motley, Kyle Motley and Elizabeth “Libby” Dilley; mother-in-law, Wilma Jo Motley of Smithville, TN and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. John Melick will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate a gift card, which will be given to the caregivers for Yvonne.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

