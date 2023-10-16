OBITUARY: Jean Tidwell

Jean Tidwell, age 75 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Preceded in death by father and mother, DeLoy and Letha Smith; and son, Gregory James Pollard.

Survived by husband of 34 years, Russell Tidwell; daughters, Shelley (Greg) Howard and Lori (Kenny) House; sons, Glenn (Rebecca) Tidwell and Brent (Christa) Tidwell; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joann (Jim) Myers.

Jean grew up on her parent’s farm in Metz, IN. but never considered herself a “country girl” and began her adult life in Angola, IN. After a short move to Texas, she found her permanent home in Nashville, TN where she would live for the next forty plus years.

Jean became employed at Vanderbilt University in the Registrar’s Office and found her passion in serving the students and faculty on campus for nearly 30 years in various positions eventually retiring from her role as events coordinator within the sciences department. She was very proud to work her way into degree required roles and spoke highly of her experiences at Vanderbilt.

In her off time, Jean enjoyed shopping and bargain hunting. She could never turn down the next “great deal!” She devoted her Sunday’s to playing the piano and organ for her church families over the years at Fairview Missionary Church in Indiana, Tusculum Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Cain Ridge Churches in Nashville.

Funeral services will be conducted by Greg Dunn on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.(visitation 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jean’s granddaughter’s family friend whose 17 month old son, Tatum, suffers from hydrocephalus that has resulted from brain damage at birth and is requiring his third surgery to relieve fluid buildup. https://gofund.me/65f6ad00

