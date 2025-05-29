OBITUARY: Jean Sparrow Reed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Jean Sparrow Reed, of Franklin, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at home Friday, May 23, 2025, after an extended illness.

Survivors include her husband, John Thomas Reed of Franklin; two children, Kristen Reed Gallimore of Franklin, and Samuel Weston Reed of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jackson Fisher Gallimore, Sarah Elizabeth Gallimore, and Reed Thomas Gallimore of Franklin; Elizabeth Mason Reed and Lilly Weston Reed of Columbia, South Carolina, and one sister, Margaret Sparrow Lomax of Durham, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard W. Sparrow and Frances W. Sparrow.

Jean was born in Durham, NC, and raised in Chapel Hill, NC.

She was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Jean moved to Paducah after her husband completed school at the University of Kentucky School of Law.

She and John moved to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2019 to be near family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Paducah Symphony Orchestra or Broadway Methodist Church of Paducah.

