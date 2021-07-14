OBITUARY: Jean Kathryn Vraciu

Jean Kathryn Vraciu passed into eternal life on July 11, 2021 at the age of 73.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; children, Paul (Sharon) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Brian (Keeley) of Redwood City, CA, and Julie of Madison, AL; brother David R. Imboden (Cathy) of Scotts Valley, CA; and 8 loving grandchildren who affectionately remember her as “Gigi”. She was preceded in death by father F. Richard Imboden, mother Lois Dougan Imboden, sister Barbara Doi, and son-in-law Robert McInnis.

Jeannie was born on November 20, 1947 in Austin, MN. In 8th grade, she decided that she wanted to be a physical therapist. In 1969 Jeannie graduated from the physical therapy program at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. She specialized in treating children with developmental challenges. She was supervisor of the PT department at the University of Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital, taught in the PT program at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse NY, practiced at High Hopes and Easter Seals in Nashville, TN, and taught Lamaze Childbirth for several years. She was the type of physical therapist parents wanted to evaluate and treat their children, devoting considerable time to continuing education and research.

Jeannie was driven to use her gifts and time for betterment of the community. She served as president of the PTA of her children’s elementary school and was a founding member and president of Assistance League of Nashville. Jeannie was active at church through various committees, volunteer roles and of course with her children’s choir and youth group activities.

While physical therapy was her professional passion, she lived by the motto: “At the end of the day, it’s Faith, Family and Friends”. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, while maintaining strong relationships with her parents, siblings, and cousins. Jeannie was the mother and grandmother everyone would like to have. She also made and nurtured friendships with many people in the several places she lived. Jeannie was the ultimate cook and hostess. She had a reputation for always writing personal and meaningful notes in cards for special occasions with friends and family. Hallmark will miss her.

Jeannie’s passing leaves a big hole in the lives of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church on Monday, July 19th. Visitation will begin at 1pm followed by the service at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Hopes Development Center (Franklin, TN) or Assistance League of Nashville.