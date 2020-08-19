OBITUARY: Jean Hunter “Jean Miller” Miller

Jean Hunter Miller, age 90 of Brentwood, TN passed away August 16, 2020 at her home. Jean was a former nurse at Williamson Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. Miller who owned Franklin Rent-All; parents, Earl and Florence Hunter.

Survived by son, Mark (Karin) Miller of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Melissa Miller Priest of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Jennifer Miller and Andrew Priest; great grandchildren, Ryann, Braelyn and Hadley Priest; sister, Katherine (William) Payne.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service 12Noon Monday, August 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.