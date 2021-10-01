OBITUARY: Jean Gregory Ray

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Jean Gregory Ray

Jean Gregory Ray, 86, of Franklin, TN, passed away on September 22, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

Jean was born in Hartsville, TN to Opal and Francis Gregory on September 10, 1935. She went to high school at Trousdale County High School in Hartsville, TN. She attended Middle Tennessee State University and Michigan State University on a music scholarship. After college she moved to Nashville where she worked for WLAC Channel 5. She worked in promotion where she wrote copy and advertising jingles. That is where she met her husband (Jimmy) of 64 years. Jimmy and Jean were married on December 20, 1957. After starting her family, she entered the job market by doing the promotion for the Rotary club’s Franklin Rodeo as well as the Tennessee State Walking Horse Show. Other than her family, her real passion was in music and teaching. She taught music and enrichment at Harpeth Academy in Franklin for 18 years. After retiring from Harpeth Academy, she started her own business teaching individual private piano lesson. She taught privately for 18 years.

Jean is preceded in death by her father Opal Gregory, mother Francis Gregory, and brother Harold Gregory.

Jean is survived by her husband, William J Ray Jr (Jimmy), her daughter Jan Ray Blalock (Mike) her son William J Ray III (Lea) her granddaughter Megan Blalock Dryden (Sam) her grandson Will Blalock (Chandler) her great grandson Baker Dryden and great granddaughter Ruth Blalock.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin.

A visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Pastor Rick White officiating.

