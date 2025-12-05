OBITUARY: Jean F. Beasley

Frances Jean Faulkner Beasley, known as Jean, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, devoted teacher, administrator and conservationist passed away December 2, 2025 at the age of 90. Jean passed away peacefully in Franklin, TN where she had moved in August 2021 to be closer to her family.

Jean leaves behind her two sons, Barney Beasley (Karen) of Franklin, TN and Kevin Beasley (Michelle) of Stallings, NC. She leaves her grandchildren: Beth Newman (Hansel) of Franklin, TN; Will Beasley (Mallory) of Dallas, TX; Becky Beasley of Stallings, NC and Sam Beasley of Durham, NC. Jean will be missed by great-grandchildren Reid and Audrey Newman of Franklin, TN. Jean is survived by her brother-in-law George Rose Watkins of Henderson, NC; nephew Chip Watkins (Gayle) of Henderson, NC; niece Leah Dodge (Michael Grey) of Richmond, VA; long time companion of her brother Judy Valentine of Dallas, TX; nephew Rick Corbitt IV of Georgetown, KY and cousin Carolyn Floyd of Wilmington, NC. The number of friends that Jean leaves is staggering and notably to be of vastly different ages and from worldwide places due to her devotion to sea turtle conservation and education efforts internationally.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother Beth Corbitt of Henderson, NC; husband of 52 years Fred Beasley; daughter Karen Beasley; brother Richard Corbitt of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Chickie Watkins of Henderson, NC and her many dogs and cats that were lucky to have been loved by her.

Jean was born in Henderson, NC on October 18, 1935. She graduated from Duke University in 1957 and remained an avid Duke fan all her life. She and Fred married in 1958 and their first home was in Surf City, NC when Fred was in the United States Marine Corps. Due to Fred’s many employment transfers with the FBI, she learned to make every house a home as she raised her family. Jean and Fred purchased a summer beach house in Surf City, NC in 1972 marking the beginning of her love for sea turtles. She led an amazing life with varied occupations always centered around education. She hosted a children’s television show on Cincinnati’s PBS WCET, she received her Master’s Degree in Education from University of Dayton (Ohio) and eventually became dean of students at a junior high and then a high school in Hamilton, OH.

Upon her retirement and the untimely death of her daughter, Karen, Jean’s life took on a trajectory all its own. She immersed herself in learning all she could about sea turtles and their nesting, rehabilitation and conservation. She traveled extensively worldwide soaking up knowledge about sea turtles and returning to her little corner of North Carolina to put this knowledge to work. The founding of the Topsail Turtle Project, started by her daughter Karen, and then expanded by Jean to become the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is legendary and the stuff of dreams. The number of awards and recognitions she received are too numerous to count but include: 2007 Animal Planet Hero of the Year; North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Roy Cooper; Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Beyond Duke Award for Outstanding Service to Society. In regards to her many awards, Jean said “I didn’t earn these awards by myself. I could never have done any of this without the volunteers. I appreciate the part everyone does to take care of the turtles. Your helping hands are greatly appreciated. All jobs are basic for the success of the organization.” Just a quick Google search of her name will bring you up close and personal with the amazing woman that she was. All of us were blessed to know her and to love her.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Fountains in Franklin, TN for their amazing love and compassion during Jean’s final four months as well as the staff of AccentCare Hospice. A special thanks to the current administration and all past and present volunteers of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center and the Topsail Turtle Project. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, 302 Tortuga Lane, Surf City, NC 28445 or seaturtlehospital.org to be used for expansion of the facility with an education center. Jean will join her husband to be interred together in an artificial reef ball off the coast of North Carolina by Eternal Reefs (eternalreefs.com). The family will announce a public memorial service on Topsail Island, North Carolina at a later date.

To the world she was a point of light for sea turtle conservation. To her family growing up she was Buttercup then Mom, Grandma, Grandmama and GiGi. As Jean would say “Just keep swimming.”

