OBITUARY: Jean Dunn Campbell Maupin

Jean Dunn Campbell Maupin, age 85, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on April 6, 2024.

She was a resident of The Reserve Assisted Living in Spring Hill and a native of Maury County, TN.

Born April 3, 1939 to the late Edna Anderson Dunn and David “Dock” Fielding Dunn of Columbia, TN.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Scotten of Spring Hill; her sister, Betty D. Hall of Springfield, TN; and her best friend, Mary Ann Moore of Spring Hill.

She is survived by daughter, Debby Campbell Beard of New Johnsonville, TN; granddaughter, Tara Beard Rhea of Nunnelly, TN; and 2 great-grandsons, Slaid and Jack Rhea; and many cousins in the Maury County area.

Jean was a 1957 graduate of Spring Hill High School. She retired in 2010 from the Transportation Industry and worked 30 years as a clerk for Gary Realty and Auction. She was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed flower gardening; traveling with Bruce but was most passionate about attending auctions and was even an auctioneer herself.

She had a generous heart and always ready and willing to help anyone. She was quick with a smile and a hug. Jean is best described as a “social butterfly” and always surrounded herself with family and friends; and she treasured each moment spent together. She touched many lives over the years. She is deeply loved and will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Phil Bennett officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

The care of Mrs. Maupin has been entrusted to SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

