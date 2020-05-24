



Jean Claire Dicie, age 82 of Leiper’s Fork, TN passed away May 21, 2020.

She was formerly of St. Paul, MN and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. Jean was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She was a longtime columnist for the Review Appeal in Franklin. Jean was the founder of the Leiper’s Fork Children’s Library, known now as the Leiper’s Fork Public Library. She was the librarian for many years until her retirement in 2007.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Kent Fisher. Jean is survived by her loving husband, Don Dicie of Leiper’s Fork and daughter, Sara Dicie of Nashville, TN. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Jean’s memory, memorials may be made to the Leiper’s Fork Public Library. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



