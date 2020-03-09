Ethel “Jean” Bell Delffs 98, of the Triune Community passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Franklin, TN at Williamson Medical Center.

Jean B. Delffs was born in Griffin, GA to Miller B. and Imogene Maddox Bell on July 12, 1921. She attended LaGrange College in LaGrange, GA where she received her degree n Education in 1942. She received a Masters’ degree from Peabody College in Nashville, TN in 1957. She taught in the Nashville public school system for 35 years. She was a member of the Triune Baptist Church in College Grove, TN. She was preceded in death by spouse(s) Horace Windrow in 1991, and C.B. Delffs in 2005.

She is survived by stepdaughter Dianne Delffs Sandlin (Richard), nephew Jim Windrow, niece Betty Dye, and cousins Wendell Lindsey, Anita Lindsey Ellis, Ida Mae Ellis, Bobbie Norwood, Mary Strickland, Martha Lewis, Joe Bell, Jr., and Jane Bell Bass.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3 pm on Sunday March 8, 2020, with visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 pm prior to the Celebration of Life service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Delffs memory to Triune Baptist Church, College Grove, TN – Blue Monarch, Inc. in Monteagle, TN or GraceWorks Ministries, Franklin, TN

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses and personnel of the Williamson Medical Center.