OBITUARY: Jayne Swafford Davis

Jayne Swafford Davis was born on February 23, 1939, in Middleburg, Tennessee. She departed this world peacefully on September 12, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Jayne (her daughters would like you to know) was crowned Miss Lexington 1956, immediately catching the eye of a smitten John Neely Davis. They eloped on April 27, 1957. John Neely survives her, along with their daughters Cindy Davis Massey (Tim) and Melissa Davis Taylor (Dave), of Franklin. “Mimi” is also survived by seven grandchildren: John Philip Martin (Laura), Amanda Davis Martin, Paul David Boyte (Jenna), Michael James Boyte (Sabrina), Bethany Jayne Taylor, Melanie Massey Baines (Ray), and Morgan Massey Carroll (JoDan). Mimi was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Alexandra Patricia Boyte, Olivia Margaret Boyte, James Gaius Boyte, Kaylen Carroll Pierce (Trey), Maddex Avery Carroll, Marlee Rae Johnson, Lily Kate Johnson, and Jett Dannyn Carroll, and two great-great-grandchildren, Ryder James Pierce and Swayze Caroline Pierce.

She is predeceased by her parents, J. B. and Ortha Swafford, and sisters, Joan Swafford McCollum and Jean Swafford Creasy.

Jayne lived a wonderfully happy and productive life. She was the initial executive officer of the Williamson County Board of Realtors and past president of the Williamson County Newcomers Club. She was a proud, fifty-two-year supporter of Pull-Tight Players and originated its season tickets program along with the annual Knot Awards Banquet. She loved reading, bridge, canasta, backgammon, Heritage Church of Christ, and thin-crust pepperoni pizza. Her friends will attest that she made the best chicken salad and pimiento cheese in the United States—if not the entire world.

She was an ardent New York Yankees fan and a Lady Vol basketball fanatic. However, her greatest love was always the love she shared with “her John”, whose dedication of his first novel stated, “For Jayne, the woman whom I loved before she was born.”

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Heritage Church of Christ, 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

As a continuation of her giving spirit, she gave her body to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Anatomical Whole Body Donation Program. Gifts in memoriam can be given in Jayne’s name to the Tennessee Children’s Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Jayne, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email