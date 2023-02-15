OBITUARY: Jay Ridley Pruitt

Jay Ridley Pruitt, age 60 of Franklin, TN, passed away on February 12, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Akron, OH, and moved to Tennessee in 2007.

When not working for Team Logistics, Jay enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and spending time outdoors with his family. He was a beloved husband and father.

Jay is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tammye Pruitt of Franklin, TN; daughter, Daphne Pruitt of Franklin, TN; mother-in-law, Judy King of Franklin, TN.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 PM ~ 3:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

