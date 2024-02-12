OBITUARY: Jay Harold Strunk

Jay Harold Strunk, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away February 5, 2024.

He was born in Yellow House, PA to the late Harold J. Strunk and Elaine Freeman Strunk.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Stefan Strunk and sister Joy Richards.

Jay grew up in rural Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by Bayer Corporation and held various executive jobs throughout his career in Chicago, Pittsburgh and on temporary assignment to Germany. He collected Lionel trains, became a Master Gardner as he loved working in the yard and landscaping. Jay spent many long days and nights at his daughter’s horse shows.

When Jay retired, he took up woodworking. He has built numerous pieces of furniture. Upon moving to TN. he served on the HOA Board in Willow Springs and became a member of HFPC and elder.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Kathy Louise Strunk; daughter Jamie Nicole Strunk of Las Vegas, NV. Nephew Michael (Helena) Tomko Grandniece Dora, Lydia & Penny Tomko of Philadelphia, Pa. Niece Carrie (Andrew) Knight Grandniece Primlee, Grandnephew Nolan Knight of Lexington, Ky. An awesome sister-in-law Carol (Greg) Tomko of Lexington, Ky. Two precious Therapy Dogs Sadie and Zeus.

Memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church with Steve Young officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary or Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

