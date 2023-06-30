OBITUARY: Jaxon Dean Gunn

Jaxon Dean Gunn, was born on June 26, 2023 and silently went to heaven on June 26, 2023.

Survived by: parents, Robert and Molly Gunn; grandparents, Chris and Rebecca Gunn, Rick and Deanna Tywater Bevels; great grandparents, Johnny and Brenda Gunn, Jim and Jolynn Mulholland, William and Carol Price and Cathy Price; great-great-grandmother, Barbara Price; aunts and uncles, Scott Gunn, Renee Mulholland, John-Adam (Katie) Bevels and other loving family members.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/