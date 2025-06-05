OBITUARY: Jawanda Shabree Hegwood

Jawanda Shabree Hegwood’s life came to an end on May 31, 2025 at the age of 25 at her residence, Nashville, Tennessee. Ms. Hegwood was born April 2, 2000 in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Fred Hegwood III and Latasha Davis.

She leaves to cherish her many memories mother, Latasha Davis; father, Fred (Molly) Hegwood III; grandfather, Jessie Davis; grandmother, Teola J. Hegwood; brothers, Decorious Davis, Detorious Davis, Cornelius Johnson, Darico Braden, LeDonnis Carothers and Mekhi Wingate; sisters, Alisha Hegwood and Celena Otey; aunts, Wanda Davis, Sharon Davis, Christy Oden and Sheila Oden; uncles, Edward Hegwood and Robert Leach; nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted cousins, Zhikkia Johnson, Shakkia Johnson, Myles Johnson and Angel Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ms. Hegwood will lie in state on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 11 until 12 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street with funeral to follow. Reverend Anthony Blakley, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

