Jason S. Lane, M.D., M.P.H., 45, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 after battling brain cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and friend.

Jason was born in Englewood, New Jersey to Martin and Phyllis Lane. He was an undergraduate at Emory University, where he met his wife. He was president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta. He received a Masters’ of Public Health from Tulane University and worked for the Louisiana Health Department as an epidemiologist for several years, prior to obtaining a medical degree from Tulane Medical School. While at Tulane, he met his mentor and best friend, Jaime Dorotan, M.D., who supported his pursuit of a surgery residency. Jason completed three-years of surgery training at Mayo Clinic, Rochester before switching to anesthesia residency at Vanderbilt University and finishing his training as a Chief Resident in Anesthesiology.

Jason worked for Vanderbilt University Medical Center for eight years. He was appointed Medical Director of Non-Operating Room Anesthesia and received the distinction of being appointed Associate Professor of both Clinical Anesthesiology and Clinical Radiology and Radiological Science. He initiated advancements in both clinical anesthesia and quality improvement within the institution and as a board member of several national anesthesia groups. In 2018, Jason left academic anesthesia to focus on clinical work at Anesthesia Medical Group. He looked forward to clinical practice and focusing on the guiding principle instilled in him at Mayo Clinic… “The needs of the patient come first.”

Jason’s encounters with individuals battling addiction and the magnitude of the opioid epidemic led him to seek board certification in addiction medicine. One of his proudest accomplishments was creating an opioid addiction treatment clinic that offered compassionate, respectful care. He encouraged several colleagues to seek addiction medicine board certification and they are carrying on this mission.

For years, he was a part of a volunteer team that provided dental/medical care for over 200 underserved and impoverished children in Guatemala.

Jason was a leader and team player; he actively focused on reducing stigmas/barriers to care, improving the delivery of quality care, and providing exceptional health care to patients. His mantra was, “Safety first, fun second.” He brought safety, caring, kindness, and humor to everything he did. His outside interests included fishing, hiking, talking, movies, and music.

Jason is preceded in death by his father, Martin Lane. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Gavilo-Lane, his son Connor Harrison Lane, his daughter, Drew Marie Lane, his mother, Phyllis Lane, his step-mother, Bobbi Lane, his brother, Josh (Bernadette) Lane, 2 nieces and 1 nephew, his mother-in-law Marie Wolf, and his father-in-law, Robert Gavilo.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation from 2 – 4 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jason’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or Agape Animal Rescue https://www.agaperescue.org/donate/

Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave; Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289.