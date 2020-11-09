OBITUARY: Jason Nathanial Lundy

Jason Nathanial Lundy, age 41 of Franklin, TN passed away November 6, 2020.

Jason loved the outdoors and made many great memories exploring different parts of the country. Among his happiest times were spent traveling around the world with his “Adventure Team” of friends. They all loved whitewater rafting, rock climbing, rappelling, hiking, snowmobiling and camping. Jason loved Colorado and found great peace and joy in nature.

Jason was preceded in death by mother, Donna Allred Burris. Survived by loving parents, Reid and Carrie Lundy; grandparents, Linda and Gerney Mitchell; uncle and aunt, Don and Candye Lundy, and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ray Akron, Scott Jones, Jeremy Conrey, Gerry Andrady, Charles Grogan, Jeff Ponchillia, Andy Hazelton, Josh Beard and Patrick Parham.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com