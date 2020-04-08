Jason Michael Lundblad, 42, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away at his home on April 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

Jason was born in Fargo, ND on November 22, 1977 to Steve and the late Cheryl (Carlson) Lundblad. Jason had the privilege of being the oldest of three Lundblad boys. Jason had an unbreakable bond with his two younger brothers. Jason married the love of his life, Fran (Sletmoe) Lundblad, on May 5, 2001. They made their home in Fargo, ND. Jason and Fran were blessed with a son, Gunnar Lundblad.

Jason, Fran, and Gunnar moved to Franklin, Tennessee in August of 2017. Jason was happy to live out his last years in the warmer climate, which allowed him to enjoy the many outdoor activities he loved. Jason could be found on a golf course any time of the year, but when he wasn’t golfing, he enjoyed hiking and chasing waterfalls with Fran, hunting with his dad and brothers, and being at the lake in Minnesota with family.

Jason worked tirelessly in the food and beverage industry for the past 20+ years, most recently at the Richland Country Club in Brentwood, TN. He lived his life to the fullest, never allowing cancer to limit what he was able to accomplish. Since his initial diagnosis, Jason earned two associate degrees, served as a mentor and honorary spokesperson at Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, and received multiple promotions in his career. Jason had a way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room. He didn’t take things too seriously, and his smile and laugh were infectious. Jason was always ready to tell a dad joke and was the first one on stage at any chance to sing karaoke.

Jason is survived by his wife, Fran, their son, Gunnar, his faithful four-legged friend, Smokey as well as his father, Steve (Julie) Lundblad, brothers, Josh (Sarah) and Justin (Jamie), six nieces, one nephew, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl, and his grandparents, Erik & Gertrude Carlson and John & Francis Lundblad.

Celebration of Life services will be held in both Franklin, TN and Fargo, ND at a later date.