OBITUARY: Jason Mangan

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, spouse, cousin, nephew and friend, Jason Mangan. Jason was 46 years young and left this world peacefully at home on January 23, 2025, after suffering a terminal illness.

He was predeceased by his loving mother Jo Ann Mangan, and Uncle Albert Mangan. He is survived by his loving fiancé Carylle Ann Gigl, her family members, his brother Colin Mangan as well as many cousins and friends alike and his two fur babies Jade and Bellissima.

Jason was born in Mt. Pleasant, PA. He later lived in both Texas and New Jersey where he attended Pompton Lakes High School and studied at Ramapo College of New Jersey, before arriving in Franklin, TN where he lived with his beautiful fiancé Carylle Ann Gigl and was planning their upcoming nuptials.

Jason was born on April 30, 1978, and he knew how to turn even an ordinary day into an extraordinary one. Whether you knew him as Jason, Jay, DJ Bluejay or simply as a friend, he was a One-of-a-kind, caring human being with an infectious laugh and the ability to make friends wherever he went. He walked into a room and immediately made friends and spoke to everyone! He loved good food and having good times. Jason enjoyed his work as an EMT as well as being DJ BLUEJAY and Licensed Head of Security in Franklin TN. He loved being a big part of the LIONS CLUB which allowed him to blend service with his faith. Jason’s Passion was being a #1 fan of the Knight Rider series and a member of the Southern Knights Atlanta. He got to live out one of his lifelong dreams to sit in the KITT car this August at the Knight Rider convention making many friends who he commented “felt like home”.

He spent his life caring for and giving to others. He often spoke lovingly of his mother, grandparents and Uncle Albert, and told stories of his life with them whenever he got the chance. We will forever remember him enjoying music, dancing and singing. We will celebrate his life with friends and family on February 22, 2025, with an after pass and Memorial service, all are welcome. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of the Lord. Heaven is happy to have you and so were we. We will leave you with his favorite saying and song below which he requested be posted for Carylle Ann:

“ONE MAN CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE”

“From the moment I met you I knew you were the one.

The one that I’d grow old with and share every setting sun.

The one to share my hopes and dreams and build my life upon.

I’ll give everything I have to give

Until my time on earth is done.

It was you that changed my life

You showed me right from wrong and led me to the light

Not a moment passes and not a day goes by

That I don’t thank the good Lord above

For what brought me here tonight

No, we weren’t looking

When our paths crossed their ways

And we all know that good things come to those who wait

It was you that changed my life

Not a moment passes and not a day goes by

That I don’t the Lord above

That I don’t thank my lucky stars above

For making you, my wife.

