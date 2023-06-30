OBITUARY: Jason John Niedowicz

Jason John Niedowicz, age 44 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away June 28, 2023.

He worked as a local land surveyor for over 20 years. He loved to watch football, and always loved coaching his son’s baseball teams. Jason was always up for a good game of cornhole.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Caroline Niedowicz and Ted & Joyce Zablocki; aunt, Pamela Zablocki.

He is survived by his parents, Larry & Rhonda Niedowicz; sons, Dillon & Landon Niedowicz; mother of his children, Amanda Walls Niedowicz; brother, Scott Niedowicz; sister, April (Scott) Miller; niece, McKinley Miller; beloved dog, Gurdy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.