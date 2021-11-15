OBITUARY: Jason Eric Beggs

On Friday, November 12, 2021, Jason Eric Beggs, loving husband and father of two, departed this life at the age of 48 at his home in Nolensville, Tennessee.

Jason was born on October 9, 1973, in Tulsa, Oklahoma and later moved to Franklin, Tennessee where he graduated from Page High School in 1992.

His life is best summed up by his dedication to family and friends. He was an award-winning BBQ pit master who expressed his love through the sharing of delicious food and infectious laughter. He was an avid sportsman who excelled in all of the “southern sports” like fishing, cornhole and watching football. Although he was a die-hard Oklahoma Sooner’s fan, he gladly cheered on whoever was playing with his “football family,” Derek Mundt (m. Katie) and Todd Upchurch (m. Jan) in their matching monogramed “uniforms.”

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Beggs; grandfather, Edwin Beggs; grandmother, Betty Beggs; step-grandmother, Mabel Beggs; grandfather, Rex W. Brown; and grandmother, Frances M. Brown.

Jason is survived by his wife, Amanda L. Beggs; son, Rex Fallon Beggs, age 13; daughter, Andi Mae Beggs, age 3; mother, Doris J. Tapscott; stepfather, Ronald W. Tapscott; stepmother, Janelle Beggs; sisters, Andrea K. Cooper (m. Jonathan) and Lori L. Adkins (m. Doug); brothers, Brad A. Tapscott (m. Misti) and Andrew J. Tapscott (m. Michelle); in-laws, Beverly and Eddie Smith and Roy LaFollette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road on Tuesday, November 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. by Pastor Wade Owens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee at www.somethingextra.org.