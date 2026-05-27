Jason Andrew Wisniowski, age 53 of Collinwood, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN where he resided for over 25 years, passed away May 25, 2026. He was born in Saddle Brook, NJ on May 17, 1973. Jason worked for Spencer Technologies for over 26 years. He enjoyed playing golf and taking trips to the beach with his family. Jason viewed himself as a whiskey enthusiast and enjoyed trying different kinds. He liked working with his hands and doing small home improvement jobs around the house. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eris Wisniowski.

Jason is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melissa Wisniowski; sons, Bailey Wisniowski, Zachary (Sophie) Wisniowski and Hunter Wisniowski; father, Walter Wisniowski; sister, Laurie (Matt) Tierney; brother, Peter (Mariah) Wisniowski; father & mother in-law, Jim & Jan Edge; sister in-law, Christy (Roman) Sniecinski; nephews, Steven (Brenda) Tierney, Roman Snieciski and Ryan Sniecinski; beloved dog, Ace and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM Friday, May 29, 2026 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Joe Katina will officiate. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.