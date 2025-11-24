OBITUARY: Janora Lee Anderson

Jan Padgett Anderson, age 63 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away November 15, 2025. Jan was born in Maury County, TN and graduated from Page High School.

Preceded in death by parents, Omar Dunlap and Lois Virginia Watkins Padgett; brothers, Michael Dunlap Padgett, Gary Dwight Padgett, Gregory Neal Padgett and Randy Keith Padgett.

Survived by: daughter, Cassie (John) Dennis; sisters, Valarie Padgett and Libby Padgett; sisters in law, Cheryl Padgett, Renea Padgett and Denise Padgett; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2300 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Joe Copolo will officiate the service. There will be fellowship immediately following the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Jan Padgett Anderson Memorial Fund.

