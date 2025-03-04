OBITUARY: Janis Kaye Bobier

Janis Kaye Bobier, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2025, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. A woman with a heart as vast as the Michigan sky, Janis was born on February 4, 1963, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Walter Daymon Fulks and Sharon Kaye Upton. No matter where life took her, Michigan always held her heart and roots.

Janis was a straight shooter—bold, fiercely loyal, and never one to sugarcoat the truth. If you were lucky enough to know her, you knew exactly where you stood, and if she was in your corner, you had a champion for life. She believed in hard work, honesty, and standing up for what was right.

Her journey brought her to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where the Saturn Plant became both a career and a second home. Starting on the assembly line, she worked in several job classifications over her 30+ years, dedicating herself to her craft until retirement. She witnessed the evolution of Spring Hill firsthand, forging deep ties within the community.

As an active member of the United Auto Workers (UAW), alongside her husband’s involvement in the Chamber of Commerce, Janis became well-known and well respected. Janis had a laugh that could shake the rafters and a wit that could bring anyone to tears—from laughter or from a well-placed truth. She found joy in making others smile, often in the most unexpected ways.

A passionate sports fan, she was a steadfast supporter of the Detroit Lions and the Nashville Predators, never missing a chance to cheer (or yell) at the TV. Whether debating Fantasy Football rankings or relishing a good Italian meal, she found joy in life’s simple pleasures—the things that brought people together.

Despite the miles between them, Janis remained deeply connected to her family, never missing a chance to catch up with her brother, Steve, and stay updated on both family happenings and sports talk. Her loyalty and love knew no distance.

Janis leaves behind a family who adored her, including her brother, Steve “Rog” (Tracey) Fulks; nephews, Steven (Adawn) Fulks II, Michael (Lauren) Fulks, and Matthew Fulks; great-nieces, Gwendolyn, Rylee, and Kona; great-nephews, Theodore, Thomas, and Atlas; stepdaughters, Shantiqua (Kenneth) Thoma and Tiffanie (Adam) Greene; grandchildren, Aleigha (Jarrett) Kincaid, Trinly, Madalee, and Camden; great-grandchildren, Yazla Ceilo and Elliona Greene; and her beloved pit bull, Brownie.

Janis’ legacy will live on in the laughter of those who knew her, in the unwavering support she offered, and in the countless memories of a woman who was unapologetically herself. Her larger-than-life presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A funeral service for Janis will be held Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 1:00 PM, with one hour of visitation prior. The care of Ms. Janis Kaye Bobier and her family have been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.