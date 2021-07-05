OBITUARY: Janis Gale Mathis

Janis Gale Mathis of Franklin, TN. December 9, 1949 – June 29, 2021 born in Bay Springs, MS, she was a resident of Franklin, TN for the past 26 years.

Preceded in death by her parents, George D. and Vynette Mathis and her brother, George Louis Mathis (Shelia).

Survived by her loving daughter, Melissa Temple (Danny), her sister, Marsha (Jim), her grandchildren, Luke, Micki, Blake (Amy), and Lauren, her nieces and nephews, Corrinne, (Abe), Jamie (Zeb), Stephen (Mellessia), Mark (Leslie), Tara (Nelson) and other loving family and friends.

She was direct, dedicated, and pioneering. She used these qualities daily throughout her life as a mother, as a grandmother, as a hairdresser and as a loyal friend. She loved being a hairdresser even from her early years of styling the neighbors’ hair as a teen for fifty cents a head and continued finding joy in discovering just the right style for each person throughout her life. She loved sharing words of encouragement with those God put in her path.

A visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN on Saturday, July 3 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9s for Warriors (www.k9sforwarriors.org) to show appreciation and support for their service.