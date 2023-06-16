OBITUARY: Janie Mayfield Turnage

Janie Mayfield Turnage, age 95 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Robert and Inez Mayfield.

She attended Peytonsville Baptist Church. She was a member of several organizations such as, DAR, Red Hat Society, College Grove Senior Citizens, and Flat Creek Community Center.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Turnage; brothers, Robert Mayfield, George Orville Mayfield, Ivo “Chip” Mayfield, Carl Raymond Mayfield; sister, Carrie Talley.

She is survived by her son, Jack Turnage of Franklin; daughters, June (John) Fisher of Mt. Juliet and Julie (Ernie) Bryant of Nolensville; grandchildren, Kim Turnage, Kelly Turnage, Zeb Turnage, Pacer (Brittany) Turnage, Joni Crockarell, Josh Smithson, Bill Bryant and Katie Bryant Schwerdtfeger; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, June 19, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to TN Quality Care Hospice.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

