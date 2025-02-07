OBITUARY: Janie Lucille Alexander

Janie Lucille Alexander’s life came to an end on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the age of 77.

Janie was born, on January 21, 1948 in Franklin, Williamson County to parents Burge Alexander and Sarah Mai Oden.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, William Alexander; grandchildren; Zharia and Xandria Alexander; sister, Carolyn (Anthony) Pasley; son-in-law; Jerrell Marable; aunt, Minnie Johnson; nieces; Yolanda Gaines and Mattie Alexander nephews, Jeffery Starnes and Alex Pasley; cousins and many friends.

Ms. Alexander will lie in state on, Monday, February 10, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home, 1408 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation with family, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 2732 Thompson Station Road East, Thompson Station, TN 37179 with funeral to begin at 12 Noon. Elder Corey Howse, officiating and Elder Maurice Johnson, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Mt Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN.

