OBITUARY: Janice Varney Hartman

Janice Varney Hartman, age 77 of Brentwood, TN, passed away on January 23, 2022.

Janice accomplished much on her journey of life. She was always active and full of life and was a lifelong member of Tusculum Church of Christ. Her rare beauty shined through as she was crowned Homecoming Queen 1962 at Antioch High School. You could find her at the Ladies Drug Auxilary, walking the track at McMurray, or at the many school activities for her boys. She never missed a ballgame! She was loyal and dedicated to her church family, teaching classes, Bible study, and the Ladies Annual Breakfast.

Preceded in death by parents, Ernest Ray & Barbara Varney. Survived by her husband, Enoch Hartman, Jr.; sons, Enoch E. “Trey” (Beth) Hartman and Kevin (Lisa) Hartman; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Seamon, Katy Hartman, Savannah Hartman, Madeline Hartman, Jackson Hartman, Abigail Hartman & William Hartman; great-grandsons, Cooper & Crawford Seamon; and sisters, Estelene Debolt & Joyce Sinclair.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Tusculum Church of Christ, 6117 Nolensville Road, by P. R. Anderson. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Tusculum Church. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Active Pallbearers: Family & Friends. Honorary Pallbearers: Elders & Deacons of Tusculum Church of Christ. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.