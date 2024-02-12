OBITUARY: Janice Ruth Blackburn Sanders

Janice Ruth Blackburn Sanders, age 86, of Franklin, TN passed away February 8, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN on January 18, 1938, to the late Ralph and Jane McCoin Hemmer.

Janice was a member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church where she enjoyed her Bible Study Group and singing in the choir. She was passionate about helping others with rides, food and anything she could help them with. Above all, she loved caring for people.

Janice is survived by her husband, Daryl Wayne Sanders; daughters, Julie Blackburn (Michael) Patrick and Cindy Blackburn (Eddie) Lynch; sister-in-law, Debbie Eads; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

