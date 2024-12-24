OBITUARY: Janice Pease Bennett

Janice Pease Bennett, age 68, of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2024, at home with her husband by her side.

She was born on September 6, 1956, in Fort Benning, Georgia to the late Joe and Gladys Hernandez.

Jan was a strong, intelligent, energetic, and hard-working woman who loved her sons, grandsons, and family with all her heart. She enjoyed running, exercise, being outdoors and trips to the gulf shore. Jan also loved her pets, especially her current little companion Bella.

She was an incredible person who made a deep impression on everyone that was fortunate enough to know her. Immediate family members left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tim Bennett; sons Thomas Pease (Kelsey) and Tyler Bennett; grandsons Tommy, Shepard, and George Pease; sister Vickie Tyner (Carson); nephews Jarred (Heather) and Joseph Hatchell.

A Celebration of Jan’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jan’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.